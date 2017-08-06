Soccer

VIDEO: Jeremain Lens Takes Parting Dig at Sunderland as He Completes Long-Awaited Sale to Besiktas

90Min
an hour ago

Jeremain Lens has taken a parting dig at Sunderland after officially signing for Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas.

He joins his new club for an undisclosed fee after signing for the Black Cats for £11m in the summer of 2015.

In total, the winger only made 20 appearances for the club, most of which came under his former manager and compatriot Dick Advocaat before falling out of favour at the Stadium of Light.

Lens quickly earned himself an unwanted reputation at the club for having a poor attitude following a refusal to take part in a warm down session under Sam Allardyce.

Lens was allowed to reunite with Advocaat on loan at Fenerbahce last season and the winger enjoyed a wonderfully productive campaign - scoring five goals and laying on no less than 17 assists.to help the club finish third.

He returned to the north east club for pre-season this summer where he continued his good form by scoring four goals, but it would appear there were still some issues with his attitude and so the 29-year-old was moved on.

Judging from the video he uploaded to his Twitter, that might not be too difficult to believe, as he says rather arrogantly: "My ambition, is to play at the highest level. It's time to move on. They were the ones who made me an offer. So, the truth hurts sometimes."

Lens has talent, which is suggested through his statistics from last season, and Fenerbahce's president revealed his club 'prayed for him to leave'.

