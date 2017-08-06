VIDEO: Kid Can't Contain Tears After Receiving Feyenoord Winger Steven Berghuis' Shirt

Feyenoord fans have had it pretty good lately, with their side winning the Eredivisie title last season.

The Dutch side's prospects look pretty good for this year as well, starting the season with a penalty shootout victory over SBC Vitesse in the 2017 Johan Cruyff Shield, and one supporter's day got even better following the final whistle as Steven Berghuis gave him his shirt.

The fan was evidently touched by the 25-year-old's kind natured act and struggled to hold in his emotions, letting out a flurry of tears upon receiving the shirt.

Feyenoord had gone a goal up thanks to Jens Toornstra's early strike but were pegged back in the second half by an Alexander Buttner penalty as the match was sent to penalties.

The Eredivisie champions took a perfect four penalties, with Jan-Arie van der Heijden, Jean-Paul Boetius, Toornstra and Nicolai Jorgensen all netting as Vitesse's Tim Matavz and Milot Rashica both missed their spot-kicks.