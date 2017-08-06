Soccer

VIDEO: Kid Can't Contain Tears After Receiving Feyenoord Winger Steven Berghuis' Shirt

90Min
an hour ago

Feyenoord fans have had it pretty good lately, with their side winning the Eredivisie title last season.

The Dutch side's prospects look pretty good for this year as well, starting the season with a penalty shootout victory over SBC Vitesse in the 2017 Johan Cruyff Shield, and one supporter's day got even better following the final whistle as Steven Berghuis gave him his shirt.

The fan was evidently touched by the 25-year-old's kind natured act and struggled to hold in his emotions, letting out a flurry of tears upon receiving the shirt.

Feyenoord had gone a goal up thanks to Jens Toornstra's early strike but were pegged back in the second half by an Alexander Buttner penalty as the match was sent to penalties.

The Eredivisie champions took a perfect four penalties, with Jan-Arie van der Heijden, Jean-Paul Boetius, Toornstra and Nicolai Jorgensen all netting as Vitesse's Tim Matavz and Milot Rashica both missed their spot-kicks.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters