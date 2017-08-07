Soccer

Bolton Manager Phil Parkinson Disappointed With His Side's Slow Start During Defeat to Leeds

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson was left disappointed by his team's first half showing as they went down 3-2 to Leeds United. 

The Trotters are back in the Championship after a season in League One but were 3-1 behind at half time against Leeds in front of the Sky Sports cameras. 

Parkinson said: "In the first-half we have to be disappointed and we know we could have done better. The goals we conceded were disappointing, in particular the third one." 

An Adam Le Fondre penalty gave Bolton hope in an improved second half but they were unable to find an equaliser. 


"We reacted well in the second-half. I thought we showed a lot of character, there was a lot more quality on the ball and we mixed our game up better" said the Bolton manager, adding: "We got back to 3-2, but couldn’t find that moment of quality to get us a point."

Parkinson was pleased to see his two main strikers, Le Fondre and Gary Madine on the scoresheet. "I was really pleased for Gaz. Scoring with a header and then he nearly scored after his audacious attempt and Alfie took the penalty well. It was good for both of the strikers to get off the mark in the first game." 


Bolton did lose two key players to injury over the course of the match with David Wheater and Josh Vela forced off. The 49-year old former Bradford manager said: "David has had a back problem through the week and has missed training most of the week. He wanted to play, but was clearly struggling in the second-half and we had to bring him off."

"Josh is a worrying one, he’s a tough lad and when I saw him stay down it’s a concern and he will go to hospital tonight to have the injury assessed." 


Bolton will be looking to bounce back on Wednesday when they head to Crewe in the Carabao Cup first round with Parkinson hinting he will be using the full depth of his squad at Gresty Road. 

"We go there Wednesday, we will be making changes for that game because we have another league game soon after against Millwall. We want to go there and get through to the next round, but we will also be giving players much needed minutes.

"Games come thick and fast, we have to be ready and hopefully we can put in a performance similar to the second-half today."

