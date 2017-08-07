Everton Manager Koeman Confirms Sigurdsson Deal Is 'Close'

Swansea star Gylfi Sigurdsson is "close" to completing a transfer to Goodison Park this summer, but the deal is yet to be finalised.

The Icelandic midfielder has been linked with a £50m move to Everton all summer and despite the Toffees' unwillingness to meet Swansea's valuation at first, manager Ronald Koeman confirmed that Sigurdsson should become an Everton player following his side's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in pre-season, according to the Daily Mail.

Tell you what, if Klopp is anywhere near as funny as he thinks he is, he'll make a bid for Sigurdsson with the Coutinho money — Carlos Kaiser (@stamp_1878) August 6, 2017

"It is close but we have to wait," Koeman said about Sigurdsson's transfer. "The deal isn’t done."

Koeman also spoke of his side's continued activity in the transfer market, claiming there could still be three other additions on Merseyside this summer, saying: "Everybody knows we are looking for three more players - a left centre back, left back who can play in both positions, a winger and a striker. That is the picture and what is best for our team. We will see what we can do."

Having lost star striker Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United in a £75m deal and with Ross Barkley expected to leave Goodison Park this summer, Everton will have plenty of money to reinvest in their squad.

Having made six signings already this summer, the latest of which is Southampton's Cuco Martina on a free transfer, many people believe Everton have had a fantastic summer despite losing Lukaku.