Soccer

Leeds Confirm Signing of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on Season-Long Loan From Man Utd

90Min
32 minutes ago

Leeds have confirmed the singing of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old defender will drop down a division to gain some match experience and provide another option for the Championship club.

Borthwick-Jackson made his debut for United in November 2015 against West Bromwich Albion and has since gone on to make a total of 14 appearances for the club.

The youngster spent time on loan with fellow Championship outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers last season, making seven appearances.

Borthwick-Jackson, who has played for England at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-20 level, becomes Leeds' eleventh signing of the summer transfer window.

The left-back will provide some much needed cover for Leeds, after both Gaetano Berardi and Matthew Pennington picked up injuries during Sunday's 3-2 win against Bolton.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Borthwick-Jackson watched the victory at the Macron Stadium from the directors box before completing his move.

He reportedly turned down interest from Dutch side Ajax, who are believed to have offered the defender a temporary move to the Eredivisie.

Borthwick-Jackson could make his first Leeds appearance in Wednesday's League Cup tie against Port Vale, and is contention for the Championship game against Preston the following weekend.

