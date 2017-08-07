Monday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Silva, Moura, Strootman, Sneijder and Much More

The start of a new week means a whole collection of new transfer rumours for you to catch up on, here is today's roundup...

1. Ousmane Dembele

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona

Barcelona have clearly earmarked the French international winger as one of potential several replacements for Neymar and it has been reported that the Catalan club have officially made a €70m bid for the 20-year-old.

2. Gylfi Sigurdsson

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Transfer: Swansea City to Everton

Another drawn out transfer saga that may soon be coming to an end is the proposed arrival of Gylfi Sigurdsson on Merseyside, after Everton boss Ronald Koeman confirmed that a deal is close.

3. David Silva

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Transfer: Manchester City to Las Palmas

You may be rubbing your eyes in disbelief, but Manchester City playmaker David Silva has unofficially agreed to join Spanish side Las Palmas, his local club, once his contract with the Citizens ends in 2019.

4. Kevin Strootman

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Transfer: Roma to Juventus

Keen to strengthen their own ranks whilst simultaneously weakening a title rival, Juventus are reportedly ready to trigger the €45m release clause of Roma's Dutch midfield general Kevin Strootman.

5. Lucas Moura

Duane Burleson/GettyImages

Transfer: Paris Saint-Germain to Arsenal

Arsenal's struggles to bag Monaco winger Thomas Lemar have forced them to look at alternatives and another exciting wide man from Ligue 1 on their shopping list is Brazilian international Lucas Moura.

6. Joao Cancelo

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Transfer: Valencia to Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are in the race to sign Valencia full-back Joao Cancelo, but they would have to beat Serie A title-winners and Champions League finalists Juventus to pen a deal for the Portuguese international.

7. Wesley Sneijder

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Transfer: Galatasaray to Nice

Wesley Sneijder is on course to play in Ligue 1 this season, after the legendary Dutch midfielder successfully negotiated personal terms with Champions League hopefuls Nice, after buying himself out of his contract with Galatasaray.

8. Mario Lemina

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Transfer: Juventus to Southampton

Southampton are thought to have agreed a deal in principle with Juventus in the region of £16m for Gabon international midfielder Mario Lemina, who is surplus to requirements at the Allianz Stadium.

That's all the rumours worth knowing from today, tune in same time, same place tomorrow for another batch.