PHOTO: Harry Kane Finally Brings Home Cherished Golden Boot & Cannot Help But Tweet His Approval

Days ahead of the new Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has finally got his 2016/17 Golden Boot trophy home and has lined it up alongside the same award he had won for the 2015/16 campaign.

"My boys finally meet each over!" was Kane's message on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

My boys finally meet each other! 😍⚽️ pic.twitter.com/YGGeaoeqhD — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 7, 2017

Kane scored an incredible 29 goals in just 30 appearances last season after being struck down by two injury absences. His strike rate of 0.97 goals per game is a record among all past Golden Boot winners, with his league tally from the last two seasons alone standing at 54.

The Spurs striker became the first English player to win the Golden Boot since Kevin Phillips in 1999/00 when he collected his maiden prize in 2015/16.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Upon retaining it he became the first player to do so since Robin van Persie in 2012/13, and the first Englishman since Michael Owen took home a share of both the 1997/98 and 1998/99 awards.

In terms of outright winners only, Kane is the first Englishman to retain since Alan Shearer bagged a third successive Golden Boot in 1996/97. Kane will now be looking to match Shearer's feat in 2017/18, while the last player of any nationality to win three in a row was Thierry Henry.