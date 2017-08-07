Soccer

PHOTO: Harry Kane Finally Brings Home Cherished Golden Boot & Cannot Help But Tweet His Approval

90Min
an hour ago

Days ahead of the new Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has finally got his 2016/17 Golden Boot trophy home and has lined it up alongside the same award he had won for the 2015/16 campaign.

"My boys finally meet each over!" was Kane's message on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Kane scored an incredible 29 goals in just 30 appearances last season after being struck down by two injury absences. His strike rate of 0.97 goals per game is a record among all past Golden Boot winners, with his league tally from the last two seasons alone standing at 54.

The Spurs striker became the first English player to win the Golden Boot since Kevin Phillips in 1999/00 when he collected his maiden prize in 2015/16.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Upon retaining it he became the first player to do so since Robin van Persie in 2012/13, and the first Englishman since Michael Owen took home a share of both the 1997/98 and 1998/99 awards.

In terms of outright winners only, Kane is the first Englishman to retain since Alan Shearer bagged a third successive Golden Boot in 1996/97. Kane will now be looking to match Shearer's feat in 2017/18, while the last player of any nationality to win three in a row was Thierry Henry.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters