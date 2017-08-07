PHOTO: Ronaldo Braces Fans for Launch of New Denim Line by Sporting Horrific White Ripped Jeans

Cristiano Ronaldo has started teasing fans ahead of his 'CR7Denim' launch by showing off one of the items available - a (very) questionable pair of white ripped jeans. *Insert unfunny joke about the jeans being ripped because Ronaldo can't stop diving in them*.

The 'candid' photo captures the Real Madrid forward staring off deep into space out of the window of a private jet - as you do. But nobody's taking any interest in his ongoing court case at the moment, having spotted the 32-year-old in a pair of jeans usually worn by a 16-year-old on her way to an Arctic Monkey's concert.

COMFORT IS THE NEW LUXURY! 👖Can't wait for the official launch of my #CR7Denim Collection tomorrow!! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 @CR7limitless pic.twitter.com/KAAcVDiurt — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 6, 2017

In anticipation of the launch of his new denim collection, Ronaldo told the New York Times:

“I’ve always struggled to find stylish jeans that also allowed me to move freely without restriction.

“As a football player, I understand movement very well and all the ways that apparel can limit or enhance that movement. I think that understanding gave me a real edge when it came to shaping the CR7 Denim line.”

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

Apparently footballers are better at designing jeans because they know how legs work.

This could all be inspired because the four time Ballon d'Or winner misses those days of rocking up to the park in your jeans and kicking a ball about until the sun goes down - just make sure you don't wear those white ones Cristiano, there's the potential to get some horrible stains that your own mother would be frightened by.

Soon enough the season will roll along, and Ronaldo will get back to doing what he does best.