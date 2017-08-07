Soccer

PHOTO: Ronaldo Braces Fans for Launch of New Denim Line by Sporting Horrific White Ripped Jeans

90Min
43 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has started teasing fans ahead of his 'CR7Denim' launch by showing off one of the items available - a (very) questionable pair of white ripped jeans. *Insert unfunny joke about the jeans being ripped because Ronaldo can't stop diving in them*.

The 'candid' photo captures the Real Madrid forward staring off deep into space out of the window of a private jet - as you do. But nobody's taking any interest in his ongoing court case at the moment, having spotted the 32-year-old in a pair of jeans usually worn by a 16-year-old on her way to an Arctic Monkey's concert.

In anticipation of the launch of his new denim collection, Ronaldo told the New York Times:

“I’ve always struggled to find stylish jeans that also allowed me to move freely without restriction.

“As a football player, I understand movement very well and all the ways that apparel can limit or enhance that movement. I think that understanding gave me a real edge when it came to shaping the CR7 Denim line.”

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

Apparently footballers are better at designing jeans because they know how legs work. 

This could all be inspired because the four time Ballon d'Or winner misses those days of rocking up to the park in your jeans and kicking a ball about until the sun goes down - just make sure you don't wear those white ones Cristiano, there's the potential to get some horrible stains that your own mother would be frightened by.

Soon enough the season will roll along, and Ronaldo will get back to doing what he does best.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters