Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers Jokes He Will Bid for Liverpool Star Ahead of Champions League Playoff

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has joked that he will move for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Countinho, in the wake of Neymar's colossal move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Scottish Champions face Kazakhstan side FC Astana in their Champions League playoff on the 16th of August, but must register their players by Monday evening. Talking to Goal, Rodgers admitted that he could make a last ditch swoop for one more player.

"Am I looking to bring someone in ahead of Astana? Yes, Coutinho," he joked.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

"We’ll see. We’re looking but I will always wait for the right quality," Rodgers added, more seriously.

The former Liverpool manager also addressed the big spending this summer across Europe and the record-breaking move of Neymar's to Paris Saint-Germain.

Rodgers added: "It’s an astronomical amount of money to pay for a wonder player, frightening really. Everyone tells you there is not a player worth anywhere near the value given to Neymar but my experience of the big clubs, big fees and big salaries is that, if they are paying that, they think they can get it back.

"If they are paying £198 million in a transfer feee, they obviously think they can get it back through shirts or TV. If they buy a £100m player they think, as a business, they will get at least £101m back. That’s how they work.

"The market is there. I’ve been on a couple of tours with Liverpool to places such to Jakarta, where there were 88,000 screaming-mad Liverpool supporters at a game. In Melbourne, at the MCG, you had 96,000 Liverpool fans.

"The game worldwide is massive and the TV rights are absolutely astronomical. Is it sustainable? Time will tell, but it’s only gaining in popularity. With social media and everything else, the accessibility now is even greater."

Celtic have so far completed the signings of Kundai Benyu, Jonny Hayes and Olivier Ntcham. While Emilio Izaguirre, Saidy Janko and Fiacre Kelleher have all left the club.