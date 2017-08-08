Sean Dyche Insists That Burnley Feel No Pressure to Sell Any More of Their Players This Summer

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is adamant that his Clarets side feel no pressure to sell any more players this summer, after rumours continue to surround the futures of their key players.

After losing centre back Michael Keane to Everton earlier this summer, Dyche is reportedly at risk of losing a member of his front line, with last season's top scorer Andre Gray linked with a venture away from Turf Moor.

On top of this, Gray is about to enter the last year of his contract at Burnley, meaning that the club runs the risk of losing the English striker for less than his value- or even for free- in later transfer windows.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

However, speaking to the Burnley Observer, Dyche was confident of limiting any more outgoing transfers.





“You never know. We’re not under any pressure to sell anyone, that’s obvious.





“You just never know with the shifting sands of the market. You think you can control it but you can’t really. Are contracts really worth what they’re meant to be worth? You can never say never.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Dyche confirmed that he is also happy with his centre back options, despite the sale of Keane to Everton:





“Ideally we like to have two for each position so there’s competition. We’ve got three recognised centre halves and Charlie Taylor, who I think could adapt into a very good centre half. If one is right for us, and fits what we’re about, then we would be interested. But only if they can better what we’re doing at the moment.”





Burnley kick off their Premier League campaign against reigning champions Chelsea on Saturday.