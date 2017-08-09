AC Milan have undoubtedly been the kings of the 2017 summer transfer window.

However, the Rossoneri now have to deal with their first set back, as Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia has sustained a muscular injury that will keep him out of action for over a month, according to Football Italia.

Milan kick off their Serie A campaign with a trip to Stadio Ezio Scida to face Crotone on August 20. There is a huge amount of excitement surrounding AC Milan this season. However, they will be without former Lazio star Biglia, for at least the first few weeks of the new Serie A campaign.

If Biglia news is correct, Sosa will stay at Milan. He was likely never leaving in the first place, this confirms he'll stay, though. — Everything Milan (@EverythingMilan) August 9, 2017

Although Biglia has worn the famous Rossoneri shirt in pre-season, he is yet to feature in a competitive game for his new side. The Argentine veteran was left out of the squad to face Universitatea Craiova in the third round of qualifying for the Europa League.

If reports about Biglia's injury are confirmed, the 31-year-old will also miss Milan's next European tie with Macedonian side KF Shkëndija.

Biglia joined the likes of André Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu at the club, along with Atalanta duo Franck Kessié and Andrea Conti.

The Rossoneri are clearly not willing to be out of the Champions League for much longer, their summer spending a clear indication that the new owners want to be amongst the European elite.