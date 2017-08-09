Former Newcastle Boss Alan Pardew Shares His Views on Toon Army's Disappointing Transfer Window

Former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has said that he would be very surprised if his old side do not bring in a flair player this summer.

The Toon are preparing for their first season back in the Premier League this season and have endured a frustrating transfer window so far only securing five players, the 56-year-old who spent four years in charge at St James' Park believes improvements are needed.

ROMAN BOSIACKI/GettyImages

Speaking to The Debate, Pardew thinks a flair player should be top of their agenda and be signed by the end of August, saying: “One thing you have to have at Newcastle is an entertainer. They need a big-hitter. That’s what they’re trying to nail down.





"I’m not talking with any insight, by the way, but I would be very surprised if they don’t bring in an entertainer, a striker, a flair player, someone who is going to get the Geordies off their seats roaring.”

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Javier Manquillo, Mikel Merino, Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune and Jacob Murphy have all joined Rafael Benitez at St. James’ Park, but has admitted that he wants more additions to his squad before the start of the season.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager is said to be frustrated at the lack of activity and big name additions since their promotion and their squad is lacking the strength and depth to compete in the Premier League, with a striker still on the Spaniard's wishlist.

Benitez's side begin their campaign on Sunday against title hopefuls Tottenham hoping to make an impact this year following their success in the Championship last term.