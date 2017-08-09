League Cup Round-Up: Preston Stunned by Accrington Stanley as 101 Goals Are Scored in One Night

Preston North End were the big casualties on the opening night of the League Cup losing 3-2 to Accrington Stanley. Alex Neil's side looked to have forced extra time after Jordan Hugill equalised for them in injury time but Billy Kee proved to be Accrington's hero with the winner in the 93rd minute.

Brentford were taken to extra time by AFC Wimbledon with Ollie Watkins eventually scoring the winner. Cardiff also needed an extra 30 minutes to make the second round as they beat Portsmouth in a repeat of the 2008 FA Cup Final

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

The fixture at Blundell Park between Grimsby and Derby was abandoned following heavy rain all day. The Rams led 1-0 before referee Trevor Kettle called the match off on 18 minutes.

Bristol City continued their flying start to the season with a 5-0 win over Plymouth. The Robins led 4-0 at half time with teenager Freddie Hinds among the scores, Jamie Paterson added a 5th after the break. It was also a good night for the other Bristol club as Rovers dispatched Cambridge 4-1.

Norwich survived a scare from League Two side Swindon but eventually came through to win 3-2, while Sheffield Wednesday also came from behind to beat their Yorkshire rivals Chesterfield.

Having lost their opening game of the season, last season's beaten Playoff Finalists Reading comfortably saw off Gillingham. The Royals' conquerors on Saturday, QPR, also made it through to the second round as they beat Northampton Town 1-0. It was a good night for Harry Redknapp's Birmingham as a Che Adams hat trick inspired them to a 5-1 win over Crawley, who are now managed by former Liverpool midfielder Harry Kewell.

Plenty of goals for the 7,814 at St Andrew's to savour tonight #BCFC #KRO https://t.co/zqNyDyB5Dk — Birmingham City news (@BCFC_News) August 8, 2017

Millwall and Nottingham Forest both came through tricky ties against League Two opposition beating Stevenage and Shrewsbury respectively.

Having won 8-2 in their opening league game, it was to be a quieter night for Luton, who lost 2-0 at home to Ipswich. Yeovil were Luton's victims on Saturday and they were also knocked out at the first hurdle losing at Wolves. Fulham defeated Wycombe at Adams Park thanks to a wonder strike from Lucas Piazon and a second from Denis Odoi.

Harry Murphy/GettyImages

There were two high-scoring ties with Barnsley beating Morecambe 4-3 and Doncaster winning 3-2 at Bradford.





Despite 11 changes, Wigan won the all League One tie against Blackpool while it was a successful return to his former club for Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray as Rovers beat Coventry 3-1.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

League One would also triumph over League Two as Rotherham beat Lincoln, Rochdale beat Mansfield and Charlton who came from behind to beat Exeter.





Roles were reversed as Barnet and Newport beat Peterborough and Southend respectively. A third win for the bottom tier would come in extra time as Carlisle won at Fleetwood.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

The first ever League Cup tie at the New Lawn would end in disappointment for Forest Green who lost 1-0 to MK Dons.





Comeback of the night would go to Cheltenham Town who were 3-1 down at Oxford before coming back to win 4-3 in extra time.

The only penalty shoot out of the night would come at Glanford Park. Scunthorpe and Notts County drew 3-3 in 120 minutes, Scunthorpe eventually coming through 6-5 on penalties.