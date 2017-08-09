Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes Heaps Praise on New Boy Nemanja Matic After Super Cup Defeat

Former Manchester United veteran Paul Scholes has spoken of his faith in new signing Nemanja Matic, and questioned why Chelsea allowed him to leave.

United lost to Real Madrid on Tuesday night in the UEFA Super Cup, but £40m Matic impressed at times and caught the eye of Scholes.

The Serbian brought a level of physicality to United's midfield and exhibited his passing abilities. However, despite a goal from new boy Romelu Lukaku, the Manchester club lost out to goals by Casemiro and Isco.

Speaking on BT Sport, Scholes said: "I really like the Matic signing. That was one that surprised me, it makes you wonder ‘why did Chelsea sell him?’. He brings aggression to United’s midfield, which is something they’ve been lacking.

"He’s very similar to Carrick as a midfielder, but what he brings that Michael doesn’t is a little bit of aggression."

Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles and two Champions League during his time in the Man Utd midfield, also identified the benefits a player like Matic can have on the rest of the team.

"He gets the ball, he tackles, he allows others to play – you saw that with Chelsea. Him and [N’Golo] Kante were magnificent together and that allowed [Eden] Hazard and [Cesc] Fabregas that bit of freedom," he added.

"And I’m hoping he’ll do that with United – freedom for [Paul] Pogba, [Anthony] Martial, [Jesse] Lingard and [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan – these players really need to step up this year I think.”

After an impressive pre-season, United will now look to prepare for their Premier League opener against West Ham on Sunday. The game could see former United striker Javier Hernandez line up for the Hammers against the Red Devils at Old Trafford.