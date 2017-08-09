Soccer

PHOTO: Dembele Fuels Exit Rumours After Removing All Mention of Dortmund From Social Media Pages

90Min
33 minutes ago

Following Neymar's €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain, football clubs have been on alert as Barcelona look to poach Europe's top players from their respective clubs. The Catalonians have been linked with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Philippe Coutinho, however, Ousmane Dembélé has given a strong indication that he is seeking a transfer to the Camp Nou.

As the race to sign players before the transfer window closes heats up, Dortmund's Dembélé has removed links on his social media that tie him to his club. 


Having featured for Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup just days ago, Dembélé has followed in the footsteps of another French international regarding his online presence.

Earlier this summer, Kylian Mbappé removed AS Monaco tags from his social media accounts, something that sparked a huge reaction from fans after the Frenchman was linked with a move to the Premier League.

Although the 20-year-old's decision to remove Borussia Dortmund links would have always sparked a reaction, it is unlikely that the forward has been brazen enough to issue an indirect 'come and get me' plea to Barcelona.

Dembélé's 17-year-old teammate Alexander Isak has appeared to already wave goodbye to the Frenchman after a screenshot of the Swedish striker's Instagram was taken by a keen eyed fan. 

With many footballers taking to social media to wish their departing teammates good luck, Isak appears to have jumped the gun rather early on this one.

Barcelona a reportedly planning a €120m move for the French winger, an offer that Borussia Dortmund would struggle to turn down. Having kept star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was heavily linked with a move to China, Dortmund will be desperate to keep hold of their French talisman this summer.

