Soccer

Senegal Star Says He Turned Down Premier League Trio in Order to Join 'Big Club' Galatasaray

90Min
2 hours ago

Senegalese midfielder Pape Ndiaye has revealed that he turned down offers from Premier League sides - believed to be the likes of West Ham, Newcastle and Everton - in order to sign for Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old left Osmanlispor last month, with Galatasaray parting with the sum of €7.5m to get him on their books. And speaking to Senegalese source Jour de Sport, he claimed to have turned down several approaches in favour of his new team.

SEYLLOU/GettyImages

“When I came to Osmanlispor two years ago, the goal was to join a big club," he said.

“I think that’s what I’ve done by moving to Galatasaray. I’ve joined the biggest club in Turkey. I’m going to help the team move forward regardless of where I play on the pitch."

Ndiaye scored 17 goals in 59 appearances during his two-year stint with Osmanlispor, and has made them a neat profit, having come in from Norwegian outfit Glimt for just €350,000.

He will hope that he can continue to perform as well in a different uniform next season. And if such is the case, he may still end up playing for a Premier League side in future.

