Soccer

Southampton Prepared to Bench Virgil van Dijk Rather Than Give in to Transfer Request

90Min
2 hours ago

Southampton are seemingly 'adamant' that want away centre-back Virgil van Dijk will not be sold this summer, despite handing in a formal transfer request, and are unwilling to back down in light of his very public desire to leave the club.


A report from The Times suggests that Southampton are prepared to leave Van Dijk out of their matchday squad for as long as he isn't in the right frame of mind or refuses to play.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

It appears the Saints won't be pressured into letting him go against their will and would rather see him sidelined on their terms than play for another club after successfully forcing his way out.

Earlier this week, a public statement from Van Dijk attempted to explain his position.

"I am incredibly ambitious and want to achieve as much as I possibly can to fulfil my potential in what is a very short career as a professional footballer," he said.

"I want to play European football again and challenge for major honours and as such I would like Southampton to consider the interest in me from top clubs should it still exist.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

"I have been left frustrated by the club's position that I am not for sale and am disappointed that enquiries from multiple top clubs have been consistently rebuffed."

It had been rumoured that Van Dijk had refused to train, but he denies such claims.

"I would also like to make clear that I have never once refused to train. I can confirm that I was asked about my frame of mind and for all of the reasons mentioned above I was open and honest in saying that I did not feel I was in a settled mindset given the circumstances," he said.

Van Dijk will not be part of the Southampton team that kicks off the new Premier League campaign against Swansea at home on Saturday. At the very least, it seems he will be out of the team until after the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters