VIDEO: Hoffenheim Youngster Shows Off Singing Ability in Best Initiation Song Ever

Completing an initiation song is just part and parcel of a modern day transfer. This summer we've seen the likes of John Terry try his best upon joining Aston Villa, singing 'Stand by Me' by Ben E. King.

We've also seen manager Paul Clement left speechless after new signing Tammy Abraham performed 'End of the Road', a Boyz II Men classic, during a Swansea City dinner.

However, by far the best initiation song we've heard so far this summer comes from a 17-year-old in Germany. Corey Anton, who holds both German and American nationality, stunned his Hoffenheim teammates when he sat down to perform a hit song by John Legend.

Hoffenheim player Corey Anton performs the best initiation song ever. pic.twitter.com/7xVLPpmgiV — Photos of Football (@photosofootball) August 8, 2017

With his performance of 'All of Me' leaving his Hoffenheim teammates speechless, the 17-year-old surely has the crown for best initiation song this summer.

Anton ended a five-year spell with the FC Kaiserslautern youth ranks this summer after joining Hoffenheim's U19 squad. Born in Bad Kreuznach, an area in the Rhineland-Palatinate just outside of Mainz, the young right-back has shown his new teammates his singing ability before he's even had the chance to show them what he can do on the pitch.

Although the youngster clearly has a bright future in football, moving to a side who face Liverpool next week to fight for a place in the Champions League group stages, Anton can always fall back onto a career as a John Legend impersonator if he falls out of love with football.