Soccer

VIDEO: Mourinho Provides Brilliant Explanation Why He Gave His Super Cup Medal to Fan

90Min
43 minutes ago

José Mourinho is a man who often divides opinion in football. However, following his 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Super Cup, the Portuguese manager showed his class once again by gifting one United a memento from the game. 

There were positive signs for Manchester United following their clash with Madrid and although the result didn't go their way, hopes will be high going into the new season.

After receiving a runners up medal after the final whistle, Mourinho went to the fans and gifted his to one young United supporter. The Portuguese manager then went on to explain why he gave his medal away in his post match press conference, according to the Manchester United website.

"Sometimes when I win, I don’t keep the medals - so imagine when I lose," Mourinho said. "For me, the medal would go to some place in my house; for that kid, it’s the moon - something to keep and remember.

"It was a little kid with a United shirt. I have no idea where he comes from. I think it’s something he’ll never forget. I repeat: when I win, they don’t mean much, so imagine when I lose!"

Manchester United kick off the Premier League season this in a home game against West Ham. A fixture that will see the return of Javier Hernández at Old Trafford, United fans will hope their side can kick-off their league campaign in the best possible way.

