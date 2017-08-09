Soccer

Watford Confirm Andre Gray Signing With Football Manager-Themed Video Announcement

Watford have completed the signing of Burnley striker Andre Gray, for a club record fee, believed to be around £18.5m.

Gray joins the likes of Richarlison, Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah through the door at Vicarage Road, as Marco Silva approaches his first season as the Hornets boss.

The Englishman, who scored nine Premier League goals last season, signs a five-year deal with Watford just days before the start of the new season.

Gray was set to line up in claret and blue in a difficult away trip to Chelsea this Saturday. However, the 26-year-old will instead be hosting Liverpool this weekend.

Watford announced the deal in unique fashion, with a video revealing the identity of their club-record star via stats from the popular simulation game Football Manager video. 

Gray adds firepower to a front line that struggled during the second half of the season at Vicarage Road.

The strong striker was welcomed to the club by club captain and fellow forward Troy Deeney, who tweeted a message to Gray following Watford's official confirmation.

