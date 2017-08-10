The 5 Top Players Who Will Wear the All New Adidas NEMEZIZ Boots This Season

Adidas have launched the new Ocean Storm NEMEZIZ boots this summer, and they'll be worn by a host of top stars for this coming season.

They are bursting with innovative technology that promise to improve the way the boots fit, as well as the player's agility and touch. And with the abundance of skill and speed on football pitches today, that's exactly what can put you ahead of the competition.

Here are the top five superstars who will be wearing them.

Lionel Messi

Image by Harris Freedman

There are no superlatives left that can be used to adequately describe Lionel Messi.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner finished the 2016/17 campaign with a Copa del Rey title with Barcelona and a record-equalling fourth European Golden Shoe as the continent's top league scorer.

The big ask now will be to wrestle back the Spanish title from Real Madrid in 2017/18 and find that long elusive international glory with Argentina at next summer's World Cup.

Lucas Vazquez

Image by Jamie Spencer

Despite the obvious competition for places at Real Madrid, Lucas Vazquez has established himself as an important member of the squad since 2015 and played 50 times in all competitions during the 2016/17 campaign alone - more than anyone else at the club.

In just two years as on first-team, the forward has won two Champions League titles. Not bad at all.

Renato Sanches

Image by Jamie Spencer

Renato Sanches remains one of the hottest young talents in all of Europe, possessing physical strength and maturity way beyond his 19 years.

At Bayern Munich, the Portuguese midfielder is at one of the biggest clubs in the world and has already claimed silverware on the international stage after helping his country win Euro 2016. He'll be looking to make a huge impact this season and cement himself as a key man at Bayern moving forward.

Julian Draxler

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Still just 23 years of age, German winger Julian Draxler was captain and the most experienced member of his country's young squad at this summer's Confederations Cup in Russia.

Rising to the occasion in incredible fashion, he lifted the trophy wearing the armband after a final victory over Chile and received the Golden Ball award as the competition's best player.

Roberto Firmino

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Roberto Firmino is set to begin his third season with Liverpool and will be hoping for an even better campaign after improving each year since moving to England in 2015.

For the first time, the Brazilian will have a Champions League stage on which to perform and is set to continue leading the line as the latest occupant of the Reds' famous number nine shirt.