Soccer

Barcelona Target Ousmane Dembele Skips Dortmund Training, Can't be Reached by Club

2:44 | Soccer
Neymar Has a Few Reasons For His Surprising Move to PSG
90Min
an hour ago

Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz has admitted that star winger Ousmane Dembele, a player heavily linked with a potential summer move to Barcelona, has gone AWOL after failing to report for training on Thursday morning.

Speaking to the media at press conference in the afternoon, Bosz explained, "Dembele was in training today. We have tried to reach him and hope that nothing bad has happened."

The 20-year-old did not have permission to miss training and it appears that he did not contact the club to explain his absence, or accept the club's calls to track him down.

Earlier this week it was highlighted that Dembele had removed a mention of Dortmund in his Twitter bio. However, his profile image remains an animated image of himself in Dortmund colours, while he was present for official photo shoot duties on Wednesday.

But this latest twist comes shortly after Barcelona were reportedly informed by Dortmund that it will take an enormous offer of €150m to prise Dembele away, most of the Neymar windfall.

Purely from a speculative standpoint, it is possible that Dembele is looking to try and force Dortmund to lower their excessive asking price to allow him make the move to Camp Nou.

Supposed Real Madrid interest in the player has also been mentioned this week as well.

