Former Tottenham Boss Claims Coutinho Will Eventually be Worth 'Nothing' if Reds Don't Cash in Now

Former Tottenham player and manager Tim Sherwood has urged Liverpool to cash in on star man Philippe Coutinho now or risk his value plummeting in the future.

The Brazil international is the subject of intense interest from La Liga giants Barcelona, who have identified the playmaker as a replacement for the recently departed Neymar.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

The Blaugrana have had two bids rejected for Coutinho already so far, including one worth £90.3m most recently, and they are apparently preparing a third offer understood to be in the region of £108m.

The Reds don't want to sell, but Sherwood thinks that they should do just that and take advantage of the incredible inflation that has affected the transfer market this summer.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

He said on talkSPORT, as quoted by the Express: "He goes. No danger. The player wants to leave. When Barcelona and Real Madrid come knowing they go.

"Other chairman want Liverpool to make a stand. But if you don't take the money you end up without the player if you don't let them leave. They throw their toys out of the pram.

"I understand the owners don't want to sell, he's a little genius. He's been fantastic for Liverpool and Liverpool have been fantastic for him. There's no loyalty in the game, from clubs to players or players to clubs."

Fans are wondering if they will see Coutinho turn out in red again - the 25-year-old is currently nursing a back injury and will miss their Premier League opener with Watford.

