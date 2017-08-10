PHOTOS: Club Legend Tweets His Congratulations as Juventus Forward Is Handed Iconic Number 10 Jersey

Juventus have bestowed their famous number 10 jersey upon star forward Paulo Dybala for the 2017/18 season.

The shirt number has actually been vacant for the past year following the departure of Paul Pogba to Manchester United for a then world record transfer fee of £89m.

The Argentine star was offered the chance to weear the shirt after the Frenchman had left, but opted to stick with number 21, but now he is changing ahead of the new season as confirmed by the club on their official social media channels.

Juve will be acutely aware of the interest in their star forward, namely from La Liga giants Barcelona who recently lost Neymar in a transfer world record-shattering move, and seem to have acted with that in mind.

By handing the 10 shirt to Dybala, it shows to the player how highly they regard him, and will likely help to fend off potential suitors for the rest of the transfer window.

Dybala joins some esteemed company by taking the iconic shirt - Zinedine Zidane, Andrea Pirlo, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero have all donned the famous jersey in the club's recent history.

It is also a big deal for Dybala to wear number 10 given some of his compatriots that have also worn it over the years for the national team and at other clubs, such as Lionel Messi, Juan Roman Riquelme, Diego Maradona and Ariel Ortega.

The Old Lady's legendary former striker Del Piero has already taken to Twitter to congratulate Dybala on the honour.

