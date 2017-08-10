Swansea Boss Paul Clement Admits Gylfi Sigurdsson Everton Move at 'Critical' Stage of Negotiations

Gylfi Sigurdsson's protracted transfer saga has reached a "critical" point as Swansea continue to discuss a £50m transfer with Everton.

Swans boss Paul Clement told BBC Sport that he was hoping for a resolution to the lengthy negotiations as soon as possible after various media reports had claimed that talks between the two sides had broken down.

Sigurdsson will not take part in Swansea's Premier League curtain raiser against Southampton on Saturday due to the nature of the summer long epic, and Clement insisted that a conclusion needed to reached sooner rather than later.

He admitted: "We're at a critical stage and hope it's going to be resolved as soon as possible.

"They [the club's owners] understand the pros and cons of doing it earlier rather than later. I know for sure they have the best interest of the club in mind.

"Clearly with each day goes by you get a little bit more frustrated because you don't know if you're going to have the player or if not, will you be able to get in the targets you want."

Everton have been relentless in their chase of the 27-year-old since the end of last season, and manager Ronald Koeman is desperate to add his number one transfer target to his Toffees squad before September's transfer deadline.

Sigurdsson has not featured for Swansea since a friendly against Barnet in early July and refused to travel with the rest of his team-mates on a pre-season tour of the US with his head not in the right place mentally.

Leicester City had been vying with the Blues for the talismanic midfielder before seeing a £40m bid rejected by the south Welsh club, and Clement added that he expected a "compromise" to be reached between Everton and his side in the coming days that would bring an end to one of the summer's longest running deals.

He said: "The situation is our club have a valuation and another club have a valuation and the two clubs have not met.

"But the objective and aim is that at some point they will meet. The way it's going, more than likely there has to be a compromise on both sides. Normally when deals are done, it's a win-win situation for both sides."