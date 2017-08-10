VIDEO: Neymar Settles in to PSG Training & Prepares for Upcoming Debut

Paris Saint-Germain pulled off the most expensive transfer in history when they signed Brazilian sensation Neymar from Barcelona in an £198m move last week, and the 25-year-old has shown no signs of nerves in his new surroundings.

The former Santos man is yet to make his official debut for the Ligue 1 club, as, according to BBC Sport, the Spanish Football Federation are yet to send the required documents over to allow for the player's clearance to play in France.

The issue denied the star the chance to make his debut against Amiens last Saturday, and if the documents are not received by Thursday, Neymar will also sit out the game against Guingamp on Sunday.



So Neymar's debut now set to be next Sunday at Guingamp... Not the most glamorous start (although @didierdrogba had many good times there). — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) August 5, 2017

PSG fans can take satisfaction from their new signing's performances in training, however, as the former Barcelona man has taken no time to settle in and has hit the ground running from the off.

Seeing as the superstar now earns £782k a week before tax, you would expect him to perform straight away, although his effortless talents are still a sight to behold for any football fan.

Neymar starts training with PSG and gets right into top form. 🔥⚽️



This is why he the world's most expensive playerpic.twitter.com/UCScKfClep — Neymar Stuff (@NeymarStuff) August 9, 2017

The footage shows the £198m man looking fit, sharp and raring to go in his new colours, as he looks to create his own path in Paris and dominate Europe out of the shadow of Lionel Messi.

Those higher up at the Parc des Princes have been crying out for a Champions League title to their name for years, and Neymar will be eager to satisfy their needs.

He'll have to, in all fairness, as his immense talents will surely be no match for those attempting to stop him in Ligue 1.

