Chelsea are ready to double Danny Rose's wages, if Tottenham agree to sell the left-back.

Rose recently voiced his disapproval at Tottenham's lack of transfer business this summer, with Spurs yet to sign anyone during the transfer window, although the England international has since apologised for his remarks.

The former Leeds youngster has now emerged as a target for Tottenham's London rivals Chelsea and the Evening Standard believe the Blues are willing to double Rose's current, if they can convince Spurs to let one of their key players leave.

Chelsea are beginning to lose hope in their pursuit of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro and could instead turn their attention towards Rose, who currently earns £60,000-a-week but could see that rise to £120,000-a-week with a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Despite Chelsea having no qualms in offering the £50m needed to sign Rose, a deal remains unlikely due to the frosty relationship between the clubs which started back in 2005 when Conte's side lured sporting director Frank Arnesen away from White Hart Lane and ended up paying £5m in compensation.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy also blocked Chelsea's advances twice during their efforts to sign Luka Modric in 2011, with the Croatia international instead staying with Tottenham for another season before departing for Real Madrid.

There were also ugly scenes during a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in May 2016, a game which saw 12 players booked and both sides heavily fined by the Football Association.