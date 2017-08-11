Danny Rose Outburst Appears to Cause Problem for Tottenham's Social Media Team Ahead of Big Kick Off

Danny Rose left Tottenham fans frustrated as he revealed his true thoughts on the club's situation, wage structure and the like, but the real problem may lie with Spurs' social media team following his outburst.

In an interview with the Sun, Rose revealed that he would be open to a move away and that he doesn't earn enough for a player of his quality, but this was not Spurs' only problem.

On Twitter, they had been counting down to their Premier League clash with Newcastle on 13th August by displaying the player number that correlated with the number of days left.

Jan Vertonghen (5) and Toby Alderweireld (4) had been shown on the previous two days and now it was the turn of number three, Rose. However, his interview with his number - and Tottenham decided not to tweet his picture.

Instead they chose to only display the three goals they scored against Swansea last season. To avoid Twitter backlash, the countdown continued with a similar theme on Friday 11th with their 2-0 victory against Arsenal, rather than choosing their current number two, Kieran Trippier.

2⃣ days until we're back! 👊



Enjoy our 2⃣ goals as we sealed victory in the final north London derby at the Lane last season. 🙌 #COYS pic.twitter.com/exvaOGpX1T — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 11, 2017

Rose in his interview stated: “I’m not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I’d have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club.

“I mean signings like that are what we need - that’s just my opinion. There are three weeks to go until the window shuts and you look at Man City and think, ‘If the window shut now they would be happy with the business they have done’.”

Rose will not feature in their game against Newcastle as he continues his rehabilitation.