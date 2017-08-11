The transfer saga of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho has developed further.

The player is believed to have cited a breakdown in his relationship with manger Jürgen Klopp as the key reason behind his decision to hand in a transfer request. Barcelona are trying to force through a move for the 25-year-old, who is thought to be determined to make the switch to Spain.

As reported by Sky Sports, Coutinho feels that he has been unfairly treated by Klopp, and believes that it would be foolish to turn down a chance to move to La Liga giants Barça. A member of the Brazilian's family claimed that the breakdown in the pair's relationship began towards the end of last season, as the future of the player began to become unclear.

1/2 Coutinho has total respect for LFC but frustrated at role in team. Family member says he's aggrieved at way he's been treated by Klopp — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 11, 2017

2/2 Coutinho family member also says problems have been brewing behind the scenes between Coutinho & Klopp for past six months — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 11, 2017

Liverpool have remained adamant that the highly-rated forward is not the sale, and rejected Barcelona's £90.4m bid for the player on Wednesday evening. The Spanish giants appear to be dead set on signing the Reds forward to replace Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in a transfer world record obliterating £198m deal last week.

In a similar scenario to Luis Suárez's switch to the Catalan side, it now seems to be a case of how far the Reds can push Barça in terms of a transfer fee for the forward. Liverpool are determined to play hardball over Coutinho, but are unlikely to want to keep the player at the club if he is evidently determined to leave Anfield this summer.

Coutinho became a fans favourite for the Reds after developing greatly as a player for the Merseyside club over five season. The club talisman has certainly come to life under manager Jürgen Klopp's attacking-based philosophy of football.

To play for Barça is clearly a dream for Coutinho, and it appears a matter of when, rather than if the player will join the club.