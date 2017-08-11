Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho Hands in Transfer Request Amid Interest From Barcelona

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has reportedly handed in a transfer request after the club released a statement on Friday morning stating that he would be remaining at the club beyond the summer.

It's all kicking off in Merseyside. Friday morning saw Fenway Sports Group (Liverpool owners) release the following statement regarding Philippe Coutinho's future at the club:

"We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho." the statement reads on their official website.





"The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes."

But now, according to Sky Sports' Jim White, the Brazilian has handed in a formal transfer request to leave the club.