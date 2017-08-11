Premier League Fans Vote Overwhelmingly for Best British Manager in Premier League

Two Spaniards, two Dutchmen, two Portuguese, two Argentines, a Frenchman, a German, an American and a Croatian. Premier League management may be dominated by top name foreign coaches in 2017/18, yet there also remains a home-grown group that continue to impress.

According to a 90min poll, Premier League fans believe Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, a man often touted as a potential replacement for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and also a future England manager, is the best of the bunch.

Image by Jamie Spencer

As many as 62,196 fans registered their opinion, with 40% opting for Howe from the six options.

Still just over three months shy of his 40th birthday, Howe has already achieved a lot in a managerial career that began at the very young age of 31 after his playing days were ended by injury.

Having to contend with a 17-point deduction after financial trouble, he saved Bournemouth from relegation out of the Football League in his first half season in charge.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Under his guidance, the Cherries then earned promotion the following season, while subsequent promotions to the Championship and the Premier League followed in 2013 and 2015 after returning to the club from an 18-month spell at Burnley. Howe has since kept Bournemouth in the top flight into a third season without ever being in serious danger of relegation.

Bournemouth are not among the clubs tipped to go down in 2017/18 and certainly have the potential to mount a challenge to remain in the top half after finishing as high as 9th in May.

Ever dependable Welshman Tony Pulis was the second choice for fans. Having never been relegated from the Premier League after spells with Stoke, Crystal Palace and currently West Brom, he commanded a very respectable 19% of the vote.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Mark Hughes is another Welshman with a solid reputation and was backed by 17% of fans as the Premier League's best British manager after his record with Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham and Stoke over the last 13 years.

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare took 11% of the vote, perhaps impressing people after the way he turned around the Foxes' season as caretaker in 2016/17 when an embarrassing relegation looked like a genuine threat for the then reigning champions.

Swansea boss Paul Clement, one of Europe's most esteemed coaches after spells as an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, took 6%.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Sean Dyche, twice promoted to the Premier League with Burnley and the man who steered the Clarets to top flight safety for the first time in the post-1992 era, was the choice for just 6%.