Report Claims Big Spending AC Milan Have €30m Bid for Monaco Star Falcao Rejected

AC Milan have had a €30m offer for Monaco forward Falcao rejected, according to France Football.





The Rossoneri look set to continue their search for a striker to add to what is already looking to be a fierce new squad that includes the likes of new signings Leonardo Bonucci, Franck Kessie and André Silva.





If AC Milan do return with an improved bid for Falcao, the Colombian could be their 11th high-profile signing of the summer.

Milan have been linked with a number strikers to round off their transfer business this window, and are said to be considering moves for the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund, Fiorentina’s Nikola Kalinic and Torino hitman Andrea Belotti.





After a ill-fated spell in the Premier League, Falcao scored 21 goals in 29 Ligue 1 outings last season, as he returned to top form.

The Ligue 1 champions do not want to sell any more key players during a summer in which their squad has been depleted. They have lost key players such as Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoué Bakayoko in this window alone, while Fabinho, Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar have all be rumoured with moves.

Falcao ignored interest from China earlier in the year to sign a new three-year deal with Monaco at the start of June and Jardim’s side have told Milan to look elsewhere for a new number nine.