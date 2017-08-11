Tottenham Star Recovers From Injury Ahead of Newcastle Clash as Key Pair Set to Miss Out

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Victor Wanyama has recovered from a knee injury and Heung-min Son has been passed fit from a broken arm that he suffered in pre-season, ahead of the Premier League kick off this weekend.

The Spurs boss was also keen to report that Kieran Tripper's ankle injury isn’t serious, so he should make a swift return to action. However, Tripper won’t be involved this weekend when Tottenham take on Newcastle, as the official Tottenham Twitter account confirmed on Friday afternoon.

TEAM NEWS: @trippier2 (ankle) – Scans confirmed minor ligament damage and a short recovery time is expected. pic.twitter.com/NE2zRMOYrZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 11, 2017

TEAM NEWS: @gknkoudou (foot), @ErikLamela (hip) and Danny Rose (knee) will miss out. All other players are available for selection. pic.twitter.com/S2qO7tNYey — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 11, 2017

The negatives for Spurs though is that Danny Rose isn’t available as he continues to recover from a knee ligament injury from last season. Erik Lamela is also unavailable as the Argentinean international is still recovering from a long-term hip injury. Georges-Kevin N’Koudou is also sidelined with a foot problem.

With Trippier ruled out, It seems likely that Eric Dier will replace him at right-back. Pochettino has a decision to make though regarding Wanyama and Son starting on Sunday. Neither have featured much during pre-season so likely won’t be 100% match fit.

Their opening match of the Premier League season is a tricky away match against Rafa Benitez's newly promoted Newcastle. Spurs will be hoping for a strong start as they hope to move on to the next level and win the league for the first time since 1961.

Tottenham take on Newcastle on Sunday the 13th of August at 1.30pm.



