Barcelona Complete Signing of Former Spurs Midfielder Paulinho From Guangzhou Evergrande for £36.5m

Barcelona have signed former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande having agreed a fee of £36.5m, the Daily Mail have reported.

The Catalan club had been targeting the Brazilian throughout the summer as they look to strengthen their midfield.

Barcelona reportedly had a bid of £17m rejected by the Chinese Super League club in July but continued their interest and have now completed a deal.

BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona have signed Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande for £36.5m https://t.co/5zlZnMfiFV pic.twitter.com/xTxIEae4PM — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 12, 2017

Paulinho underwhelmed during a two-year spell with Spurs, but impressed in China after joining Guangzhou in 2015.

The 29-year-old, who scored seven goals and provided two assists in 20 league appearances last season, has also re-established himself in the Brazil national team setup.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo last month, Paulinho expressed his excitement at the then proposed move to Barcelona.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

"It is a unique opportunity for me to be able to play for Barcelona, the best team in the world and surrounded by the best players," he said.

"I have to talk to my president, since I got the proposal I have not stopped thinking about it and I am waiting for everything to be resolved this week."

Paulinho added that he is not concerned by those that doubt his ability to play for Barcelona.

"If Barca has an interest in a player who is playing in China it is because he is good and can play there," he said. "I am in a wonderful moment, I trust in myself and in my potential, I know of my ability and this is the most important thing.

"I have to show my work and then people will see how I play and they will be able to judge me. I know that I have to improve every day and give the best of me in every game."