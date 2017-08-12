Cardiff City v Aston Villa: Who Has the Edge Neil Warnock or Steve Bruce?

Aston Villa travel to Cardiff this weekend for their second game of the Championship season.

The match will pit two of England's most experienced managers against each other in Neil Warnock and Steve Bruce.

The pair certainly know all about the rigours of Championship football and between them have managed to gain promotion from the league on six separate occasions.

Warnock and Bruce have jointly spent over half a century in football management, and in that time the pair have managed 21 clubs between them.

The two managers have even managed three of the same sides in Huddersfield, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United.

Unsurprisingly, the two have met on numerous occasions before, the first of which occurred in November 1998, when Bruce's Sheffield United side defeated Warnock's Bury.

The pair's first meeting was a sign of things to come, and Bruce has normally emerged with all three points from their encounters, with Warnock only defeating him on a single occasion.

Overall the current Villa manager has won eight of his 10 league matches against his opposite number, the last of which was a 3-1 victory at Villa Park last November.

Yet despite Bruce's immaculate record against Warnock, the Cardiff boss did come out on top when the managers last met, a 1-0 victory over Bruce's Villa, in their first league game of 2017.

On that January day, it was Joe Ralls who fired home the all important strike, something Villa fans will be hoping does not repeat itself this weekend.