Soccer

Chelsea Concerned They Will Not Be Able to Sell Diego Costa Because He Has Become 'Too Fat'

an hour ago

Chelsea are concerned that they will be unable to sell striker Diego Costa because he has become "too fat", according to the Sun.

The tabloid newspaper claim that Costa has been "piling on the pounds" during his extended summer holiday in Brazil.

The Spain international has been informed that he is not part of manager Antonio Conte's plans and is expected to leave before the end of the transfer window.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Chelsea are now reportedly monitoring Costa's activities on Instagram, with concerns growing that he is losing fitness.

The Blues are looking to sell the confrontational forward, but are now worried that teams could be put off.

Costa is reportedly determined to return to former club Atletico Madrid and has ruled out a move to the Chinese Super League.

And the 28-year-old has now opened legal proceedings against the club, claiming that he has been blocked from securing a transfer to Atletico.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"We are going to activate all the legal mechanisms [to secure Costa's exit] and formally present a transfer request,"Costa's lawyer, Ricardo Cardoso, told EFE. "In three seasons at Chelsea he won two championships, and was the decisive player in those victories.


"When he was already with the Spain national team [for a friendly against Colombia last June] and before travelling to Brazil to enjoy his holidays, he was released from Chelsea by SMS by the coach Antonio Conte.

“Obviously, this release, in the way it was done, and how it became known by everyone, was unfair treatment and a lack of respect to the player on the part of Conte which is unacceptable and inexcusable.

"Such discriminatory behaviour makes it impossible for Costa to return to Chelsea while Antonio Conte is coach. There is no way that he can continue to play for Chelsea, a message which has been communicated various times to those in charge there.

"And he will not play for any other club which is not Atletico Madrid, a club where he had sporting success, but above all where he was always respected, even after he had joined Chelsea."

