Ex-Newcastle Bad Boy Nile Ranger Takes to Twitter Following Release From 'Sh*t H*le' Prison

Nile Ranger, who was given an eight-month prison sentence for conspiracy to defraud by obtaining bank details and transferring money, has returned to social media after being released from prison.

The 26-year-old has had his fair share of run-ins with the law throughout his career. Most recently, it was reported that Ranger would face action from the Ministry of Justice after a picture appeared on his Instagram account in honour of former teammate Cheick Tioté.

Old boy done me DIRTY.... but I'm happy I'm out that Sh*t H*le ... and ready to go back to what I do best ⚽️💥 — Nile Ranger (@NilePowerRanger) August 11, 2017

The Southend United striker appeared in Wood Green Crown Court earlier this year, where he was found guilty of scamming Diane Bloss out of £2,090 in February 2015.

Thank god all the support I had backing me FAMILY AND SOUTHEND UNITED.. Phil brown, Ron Martin... and MY agent and SQUAD!!! — Nile Ranger (@NilePowerRanger) August 11, 2017

On that note why has Instagram deactivated my account for saying R.I.P to a fellow team mate ?? When my PA was handling my account! — Nile Ranger (@NilePowerRanger) August 11, 2017

On Ranger's Instagram account, which has since been privatised, a post was made in respect to his former Newcastle teammate Tioté.

The 30-year-old midfielder passed away suddenly earlier this year whilst training with Chinese side Beijing Enterprises. Having spent seven years with Newcastle, many fans and players paid their respect to the Ivorian.

The Ministry of Justice is investigating this as inmates are not allowed access to mobile phones, although Ranger claims the post was made by his assistant.

Ranger is ready to return to the pitch with Southend and Shrimpers fans are keen for the former England U19 international, who is contracted at Roots Hall until 2020, to return to the club.