Leaked Pictures of FIFA 18 Player Faces Show Huge Improvement in Quality

Images of player faces on the upcoming FIFA 18 have been leaked online, revealing the unerring likeness achieved by the latest edition of the game.

The pictures surfaced online as video footage of the new and updated career mode was also leaked, sending fans of the game into frenzied excitement.

Not only has a game mode that had been widely criticised for growing stale been updated, but the already impressive graphics also look to have been improved.

FIFA 18: Player faces given amazing uplift in quality in leaked photos https://t.co/dnqKWXDKGh pic.twitter.com/vm1qxJUsvd — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) August 12, 2017

The player images included Renato Sanches, Radja Nainggolan and Kylian Mbappe, among others.

FIFA 18 will be run on the same Frostbite engine as FIFA 17, but there has been a clear upgrade in visual quality.

Sanches in particular looks almost lifelike in the leaked image, something that will undoubtedly please loyal fans of the game.

The video below shows off a number of top players, including Antoine Griezmann, Ahmed Musa, Islam Slimani, Juan Cuadrado, Leroy Sane, Romelu Lukaku, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro.

FIFA 18 will be available to play on PS4, Xbox One and PC with career mode available on all the platforms.

The game will be released in late September after the launch of a closed beta last week, which was available only to select PS4 and Xbox One owners.