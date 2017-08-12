Soccer

Leaked Pictures of FIFA 18 Player Faces Show Huge Improvement in Quality

2 hours ago

Images of player faces on the upcoming FIFA 18 have been leaked online, revealing the unerring likeness achieved by the latest edition of the game.

The pictures surfaced online as video footage of the new and updated career mode was also leaked, sending fans of the game into frenzied excitement.

Not only has a game mode that had been widely criticised for growing stale been updated, but the already impressive graphics also look to have been improved.

The player images included Renato Sanches, Radja Nainggolan and Kylian Mbappe, among others.

FIFA 18 will be run on the same Frostbite engine as FIFA 17, but there has been a clear upgrade in visual quality.

Sanches in particular looks almost lifelike in the leaked image, something that will undoubtedly please loyal fans of the game.

The video below shows off a number of top players, including Antoine Griezmann, Ahmed Musa, Islam Slimani, Juan Cuadrado, Leroy Sane, Romelu Lukaku, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro.

FIFA 18 will be available to play on PS4, Xbox One and PC with career mode available on all the platforms.

The game will be released in late September after the launch of a closed beta last week, which was available only to select PS4 and Xbox One owners.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters