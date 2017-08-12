Liverpool New Boy Mohamed Salah Says it Was 'Dream' to Play for the Club as a Youngster

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has admitted that it was his "dream" as a youngster to one day play for the club.

The Egypt international joined the Reds for £34m from Serie A side Roma earlier this summer, and has impressed in pre-season.

And ahead of his Premier League debut against Watford, Salah has spoken of his delight over his move to Anfield.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

"It is a great club. It was a dream for me when I was young to play here one day," he told Sky Sports.

"When I had the chance to come, I was thinking about whether I should stay in Rome or move here but because when I was young, it was a dream to me, I took the decision to come back.

"I would play as Liverpool on the PlayStation so I am happy to be here now. I was playing with a team like Steven Gerrard, Sami Hyypia and Jamie Carragher. I liked the team and the way they were playing. I was seven or eight years old so I was playing just to enjoy myself.

"I'm always looking for where I can improve myself so here, because of the city, because of the fans, you can feel the emotions and everyone wants to win something. Everyone is happy for me and I can feel that, even in the friendly games.

Klopp on Salah: "He makes us more difficult to defend [against]. He showed up from the first day. Speed, technical ability, finishing." pic.twitter.com/sM6sU4lq8C — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 11, 2017

"I am very happy to be here and I would like to help the team so I am very excited to start in the Premier League games and I think we can win something this year together."

Salah will be hopeful of making a more significant impact than he did during his spell with Chelsea, and he has stressed that it was always his intention to attempt to prove himself in the Premier League once again.

"It was always in my mind to come back. I like the challenge, I like English football and I want success here," Salah added.

"I think I have improved everything. I think now, compared to three or four years ago, I can defend more, I can play more tactically, I can finish better than I could before. I scored about 40 goals with Roma so that's quite good. I always like to improve myself."