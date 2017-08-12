Soccer

Report: Liverpool Wants to Extend Roberto Firmino's Contract at Anfield This Season

Liverpool want to extend Roberto's Firmino's contract at Anfield this season to ensure that he continues to threaten opposing defences for the Reds for the foreseeable future.

Anfield HQ's Twitter site confirmed the revelation, and now that Liverpool have secured Champions League football for the coming season, they'll want to maintain their top offensive threats for the coming campaigns as they prepare to battle for supremacy season in, season out.

Firmino's current deal at the Merseysiders is due to expire in 2020, although the club see him as an asset and will want to button down his signature for as long as possible as his personal game at the forefront of the match-day squad continues to flourish.

 

Formally being more suited on the wing, the 25-year-old showed his adaptability last term for the Reds after becoming a highly potent centre-forward.

The former 1899 Hoffenheim man scored 12 goals last term and also supplied his teammates with 11 assists, making him an all round offensive outlet for Jurgen Klopp across the pitch in the top-third.

Liverpool are a club which wants to return to the pinnacle of the modern game, and will stand firm in their attempts to maintain the club's star performers.

Fellow Brazilian Philippe Coutinho has been touted for a move away from the Reds this summer with FC Barcelona allegedly ready to pounce, but if they can indeed button-down their number 9 on an extended contract this year, it'll prove that they have what it takes to battle with Europe's biggest outfits on every front. 

