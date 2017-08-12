Soccer

Manchester United Prodigy Guillermo Varela Leaves for Hometown Club After Failing to Impress Jose

26 minutes ago

Former Manchester United defender Guillermo Varela has left the club to join his hometown team Penarol on a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt where he managed seven league appearances and helped them to an 11th place finish in the league.

Lukas Schulze/GettyImages

However, his time in Germany wasn't without controversy as he was suspended in May after suffering an infection as a result of a tattoo he got against the orders of the club.


The Uruguayan signed for United in 2013 - in doing so became the first signing for David Moyes in his reign as manager - on a five-year deal. He was sent out on loan to Real Madrid Castilla in 2014 where he made 33 league appearances before returning to United.

He managed four Premier League appearances under Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford before being sent back out on loan to Eintract Frankfurt.


He has now fallen out of favour at United, and as reported by BBC Sport has decided to return to his boyhood club Penarol in Uruguay. 

He'll be hoping to get his career back on track after a tough few months for the once highly-rated youngster.

