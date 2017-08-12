Real Madrid Reportedly Reward Zinedine Zidane for Superb Work With New Lucrative 3-Year Deal

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly agree a new three-year contract to remain in charge of Real Madrid until June 2020.

The France legend, who made history by winning back-to-back Champions League title in 2016 and 2017, has agreed to pen a new lucrative contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Spanish media outlet AS.

Zidane has been rewarded for the outstanding job he's done with Los Blancos since taking up the reins in January 2016, and sources close to the La Liga giants told AS that Real were now waiting for the right time to make the announcement official.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The sources said: “As is the case with Isco, the club is waiting for the right moment to make a public announcement, but it is official and has been since the moment Zidane agreed his new contract.

"Zidane is happy that his renewal was eventually three years and not two and he values the confidence the president has placed in him.”

Zidane will see his salary in the Spanish capital almost double from €4.35m to around €8m-per-season, although some of his wages will be dependent on how well Real do at defending both their La Liga and Champions League crowns in 2017/18.

Zinedine Zidane has now won 6 of the 8 trophies available to him since taking charge of Real Madrid.



75% trophy win rate. 😳 pic.twitter.com/tLjOlYRuDa — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 8, 2017

The 45-year-old has become one of the most decorated managers in the club's history, despite only being their head coach for 18 months, with six trophies already to his name.

Alongside last season's league and cup double, and the 2016 Champions League triumph, Zidane has led Real's first-team squad to silverware success in the UEFA Super Cup twice and the FIFA Club World Cup last summer.

That haul makes him the fourth-most successful boss in Real's 115-year history, and is no small part down to his astonishing record of 67 victories and just seven losses in 88 matches at the helm of Real's senior side.

Zidane had cut his teeth with the club's B-team before he was promoted following Rafael Benitez's departure, and will hope to stave off new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde in remaining the dominant force in Spanish football this term.

