Soccer

Wayne Rooney Scores on His Second Everton Debut to Send Twitter Into Toffee Heaven

2 hours ago

You couldn't write it.

This summer, Wayne Rooney left Manchester United as their all-time top goalscorer to re-join his boyhood club Everton after 13 years away from the Toffees. He went from hero to villain and now back to hero following his transfer back to Goodison Park, with the fans anxious to see their former prodigy back in the Everton colours.

With the stage set, making his debut for the club at Goodison Park on the opening day of the Premier League season, fans now just had to wait for him to bag his first goal back at the club, and they didn't have to wait long!

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

After a pretty one-sided first half against Stoke, Everton were finding it hard to break down the Potters' defence. However on the stroke of half time, Rooney found himself on the end of a Dominic Calvert-Lewin cross and headed the ball home to give Everton the lead.

Cue the Twitter meltdown....

Let's hope it's the first of many goals for Rooney back at Everton so we can see more of the same on our Twitter timelines.

