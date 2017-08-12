Wayne Rooney Scores on His Second Everton Debut to Send Twitter Into Toffee Heaven

You couldn't write it.

This summer, Wayne Rooney left Manchester United as their all-time top goalscorer to re-join his boyhood club Everton after 13 years away from the Toffees. He went from hero to villain and now back to hero following his transfer back to Goodison Park, with the fans anxious to see their former prodigy back in the Everton colours.

With the stage set, making his debut for the club at Goodison Park on the opening day of the Premier League season, fans now just had to wait for him to bag his first goal back at the club, and they didn't have to wait long!

After a pretty one-sided first half against Stoke, Everton were finding it hard to break down the Potters' defence. However on the stroke of half time, Rooney found himself on the end of a Dominic Calvert-Lewin cross and headed the ball home to give Everton the lead.

Cue the Twitter meltdown....

Roooooooneeyyyyyy — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) August 12, 2017

4869 - @WayneRooney has set a new @premierleague record for the longest gap between goals for the same team (4869 days). Home. pic.twitter.com/5eZBFyzTga — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2017

Wayne Rooney heads in his 199th #PL career goal... pic.twitter.com/YTOHL78q9V — cheeses of nazereth (@cheesesofnaz) August 12, 2017

arsenal 4-3 leicester

watford 3-3 liverpool

chelsea 0-3 burnley at HT

rooney scores on his goodison return pic.twitter.com/BOSKn3L4mq — jermàine (@J32MAINE) August 12, 2017

Rooney is arguably England's best footballer of all time. — Eso❄ (@ESONINJA) August 12, 2017

ROONEY 4 GOLDEN BOOT — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) August 12, 2017

At the match. Everton 1 up; Rooney's scored: all is well...except this. No brown sauce #HPgate pic.twitter.com/expSa6BUyn — Paul Nowak (@nowak_paul) August 12, 2017

Rooney! Hope he smashes it this year!! Give him few years and he will be all time prem scorer! @alanshearer Should be looking over shoulder! — Chris Stones (@stonesey88) August 12, 2017

Why did we sell Wayna Wazza Shrek Rooney 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — MATLAPENG MOREETSI (@MMATLAPENG_MO) August 12, 2017

That young lad Rooney looks a talent at Everton predict a big future. #EFCSTO — Tony (@TonyEFCWright) August 12, 2017

Me when Rooney scored for Everton. pic.twitter.com/ys6XzWxQrm — Rebecca Barthelmess (@beckyblueeyes9) August 12, 2017

Let's hope it's the first of many goals for Rooney back at Everton so we can see more of the same on our Twitter timelines.