Wayne Rooney Scores on His Second Everton Debut to Send Twitter Into Toffee Heaven
You couldn't write it.
This summer, Wayne Rooney left Manchester United as their all-time top goalscorer to re-join his boyhood club Everton after 13 years away from the Toffees. He went from hero to villain and now back to hero following his transfer back to Goodison Park, with the fans anxious to see their former prodigy back in the Everton colours.
With the stage set, making his debut for the club at Goodison Park on the opening day of the Premier League season, fans now just had to wait for him to bag his first goal back at the club, and they didn't have to wait long!
After a pretty one-sided first half against Stoke, Everton were finding it hard to break down the Potters' defence. However on the stroke of half time, Rooney found himself on the end of a Dominic Calvert-Lewin cross and headed the ball home to give Everton the lead.
Cue the Twitter meltdown....
🙌 | What a moment for @WayneRooney!!!! 1-0 #EFCmatchday pic.twitter.com/AuHhnaW74t— Everton (@Everton) August 12, 2017
Roooooooneeyyyyyy— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) August 12, 2017
4869 - @WayneRooney has set a new @premierleague record for the longest gap between goals for the same team (4869 days). Home. pic.twitter.com/5eZBFyzTga— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2017
Wayne Rooney heads in his 199th #PL career goal... pic.twitter.com/YTOHL78q9V— cheeses of nazereth (@cheesesofnaz) August 12, 2017
arsenal 4-3 leicester— jermàine (@J32MAINE) August 12, 2017
watford 3-3 liverpool
chelsea 0-3 burnley at HT
rooney scores on his goodison return pic.twitter.com/BOSKn3L4mq
Rooneys pass out wide then #rooney pic.twitter.com/5pCJ7pv257— Ryan Hughes (@Hughsey1878) August 12, 2017
Rooney is arguably England's best footballer of all time.— Eso❄ (@ESONINJA) August 12, 2017
ROONEY 4 GOLDEN BOOT— Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) August 12, 2017
At the match. Everton 1 up; Rooney's scored: all is well...except this. No brown sauce #HPgate pic.twitter.com/expSa6BUyn— Paul Nowak (@nowak_paul) August 12, 2017
Rooney! Hope he smashes it this year!! Give him few years and he will be all time prem scorer! @alanshearer Should be looking over shoulder!— Chris Stones (@stonesey88) August 12, 2017
Why did we sell Wayna Wazza Shrek Rooney 😭😭😭😭😭😭— MATLAPENG MOREETSI (@MMATLAPENG_MO) August 12, 2017
That young lad Rooney looks a talent at Everton predict a big future. #EFCSTO— Tony (@TonyEFCWright) August 12, 2017
Me when Rooney scored for Everton. pic.twitter.com/ys6XzWxQrm— Rebecca Barthelmess (@beckyblueeyes9) August 12, 2017
Let's hope it's the first of many goals for Rooney back at Everton so we can see more of the same on our Twitter timelines.