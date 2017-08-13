Soccer

Brighton Emerge as Favourites in Three-Way Battle to Sign Sporting Star Ezequiel Schelotto

2 hours ago

Premier League new-boys Brighton are reportedly now favourites to sign Sporting Lisbon star defender Ezequiel Schelotto.

Brighton have been locked in a three-way battle with Championship clubs Middlesbrough and Sunderland but now, according to The Sun, Brighton are clear favourites for the Italian's signature.

FBL-POR-LIGA-PORTO-SPORTING
FBL-POR-LIGA-PORTO-SPORTING

Schelotto made 22 appearances for Sporting Lisbon last season. The Argentine-born Italian spent two years in Italy with Inter Milan, but also featured on loan with Sassuolo, Parma and Chievo after failing to make a good impression with his parent club.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Brighton started the transfer window slow in terms of signings, but have recently upped their game following a club-record signing of Davy Propper from PSV.

Brighton have also been linked with Club Brugge forward Jose Izquierdo after the Belgian side gave permission for the Seagulls to talk to him - Brighton will have to splash out £16m if they are to successfully lure Izquierdo to Falmer Stadium.

Middlesbrough and Sunderland are still keeping tabs on Schelotto. However, with the Premier League status that Brighton have, it's almost a certainty that he will favour a move to south coast of England.

