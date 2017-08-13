Carragher & Neville's Twitter War Well & Truly Begins After Liverpool Throw Away Points at Watford

The Premier League season has begun and as night follows day, the digs between Neville and Carragher have begun as well. There has also already been plenty of goals, plenty of talking points and plenty of dodgy defending.

In the early kick-off on Saturday afternoon, Watford welcomed Liverpool to Vicarage Road in a fascinating 3-3 encounter where both teams refused to win, as the defence of both teams was sub par. Watford defender Miguel Britos bagged a dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser for Watford as Liverpool's defence crumbled under pressure.

.@premierleague Defenders where are you!!!!!!! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 12, 2017

Due to Liverpool fluffing their lines Gary Neville couldn't help but aim a dig at Carragher on Twitter shortly after Watford's equaliser. On his way to Salford City vs Telford, Gary Neville tweeted the following.

Just on my way to see @SalfordCityFC v @telfordutd . Any PL updates ? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 12, 2017

Carragher responded in blunt fashion with:

Neville then asked for evidence of Carragher's demise after Watford equalised, and Twitter replied with videos of Carragher having a meltdown with co-pundit Jamie Redknapp.

Anyone send me videos of @Carra23 punditry post match on those set pieces ?? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 12, 2017

Its all kicking off in the studio😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S2UinhW0xl — Luka N. Cvikl (@LukaNCvikl) August 12, 2017

Things maybe constantly changing in the world of football, with more and more crazy transfers every week. However one thing remains the same and that is the best part of this mad sport, the banter between fans.

Maybe Jamie will have the last laugh though as Manchester United take on West Ham today at 4pm. What is also very exciting is that this is only the beginning in a seasons worth of digs between Carragher and Neville.