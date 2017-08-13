Ex-Footballer Turned Pundit Says Man Utd Should 'Break the Bank' for Arsenal Star

Manchester United should "break the bank" to sign Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to pundit Kenny Cunningham.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Premier League champions Chelsea.

But Cunningham has stressed that United should prioritise a move for Oxlade-Chamberlain before the end of the transfer window.

"Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has a year left on his contract at Arsenal, they should be breaking the bank to bring that type of player to the club," Cunningham said, quoted by the Independent. "That would improve them in that area of the pitch.

"You wouldn't have to break the bank that much. He has a year left on his contract.

"I think he's certainly worth a nibble, not just them, even Chelsea should be looking to bring him in.

"I just think he's such a versatile player, no matter what formation you're playing him in; 4-2-3-1, 3-4-3, whatever it is. He can play in an advanced central midfield position, he can play as a wing back, he can play wide in a midfield four.

"He's almost like a natural winger, attacking the full backs on the outside; good delivery in the box, he's a good athlete, very dynamic player and he has a year left on his contract lads.

"I'm really surprised the likes of Chelsea in particular, and even Manchester United, just the way they're setting up.

"I think Mourinho will go with his preferred 4-3-3 formation at the start of the season, which I think is about right - and when I look at those three in central midfield, Matic will sit, Pogba absolutely, and I look at the third one alongside him in that advanced midfield position which is Herrera who I do like and looks a good character and great professional, but in terms of really top quality in that area of the pitch, I think Manchester United can do a little bit better."