Frank de Boer Blames 'Wrong Choices' for Opening Day Shocker Against Huddersfield

On Saturday, Crystal Palace lost their season opener against Huddersfield Town, in what turned out to be an embarrassing 0-3 defeat at home.

The game was also Frank de Boer's first competitive game since becoming the new Eagles boss and the Dutchman admits that his Premier League birth was a hard lesson:

"Of course it's a very poor start for everybody. Everybody had a different view on that to start like this. Nobody expected it of course," claimed De Boer after the game.

"It's a very hard lesson for everybody, for me, the staff, the players. because especially on the highest level football will always decide the details."

De Boer also moved to give reasoning for his side's loss, claiming that hi side made the 'wrong choices' in crucial periods of the game:

"I think we lost the game in 15 minutes. We started quite well and then after 10 minutes we made the wrong choices. We were pulled back and from there they get a corner and they were the team who had the most opportunities at that moment but it was just [us] making the wrong decisions," said De Boer.

Despite clearly being disappointed with the result, De Boer tried to take some positives out of the game, while also moving to praise the opposition's performance:

"After 15 minutes they understood what we had trained and we did exactly what we were supposed to do and then we had control of the game and created our chances.

"Just until the 3-0 yeah we were very close many times to making it 2-1. If we did that then I was confident we would at least get a point out of it.

"You take risks of course. I saw some very good things but we have to understand that a game doesn't last 75 minutes.

"It's a good compliment for Huddersfield because we knew that they play like this and at the end when you win 3-0 you deserve to win."