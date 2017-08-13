Gary Lineker Posts Brilliant Tweet About Man City Star David Silva's New Haircut

After spending in excess of £200m Man City have a lot of pressure on them to win the league this season.

Pep Guardiola has been very busy in his second summer in charge, selling the club's deadwood and bringing in Ederson, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Danilo.

The Premier League started on Friday and City had witnessed rivals Liverpool and Chelsea drop points before their game against Brighton.

It looked very much like they too would be frustrated with Brighton proving to be a resilient side to break down.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

However, that all changed in the 70th minute when David Silva threaded a pass through to Aguero, who duly obliged. Lewis Dunk then scored an own goal to seal the points for City.

Despite the beautiful football and dominant David Silva's new haircut proved to be the biggest talking point. The Spaniard, who was typically majestical against Brighton, has shaved his head for the new season and grown a beard. Gary Lineker took to twitter to post his response his hilarious response.

Didn't think it was likely but David Silva might be even better as a baldie. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 12, 2017

Silva dominated in midfield at Amex Stadium and was the orchestrator as City claimed their first three points of the new season.

City moved into second place behind Huddersfield who beat Crystal Palace 3-0 away from home.