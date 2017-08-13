Soccer

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Will Leave Dortmund for AC Milan

1:33 | Soccer
an hour ago

Reports from Germany believe Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will join AC Milan.

The Gabon international has been linked with moves away from the Westfalenstadion after emerging as one of the best strikers in Europe with Dortmund, scoring 31 goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances last season.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

According to Sky Deutschland via Calciomercato, the 28-year-old pulled out of training citing a cold, raising suspicions that he could be set to leave the club he joined from Saint-Etienne for an undisclosed fee.

Milan have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer window this summer, signing players like Leonardo Bonucci, Mateo Musacchio, Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu, and remain eager to sign Aubameyang.

This is despite the fact Aubameyang recently stated he will remain at Dortmund for the foreseeable future and scored a hat-trick during the DFB-Pokal win over Rielasingen.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

He told Welt: "I enjoy the beautiful moments in life. And I have a lot of them. Because I can do what I like best - play football. Not many can claim that of themselves. Besides, I am basically a cheerful person. I've always been like that.

"No one can say what the future holds. It is true that I talked to BVB before I went on vacation. I told them my thoughts, maybe trying to try something else again. It was open and fair discussions with Michael Zorc and Hans-Joachim Watzke. 

"But none of the clubs that wanted me could make a change. So I'll stay here. And I like staying here very much. I feel at home in Dortmund."

