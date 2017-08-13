Barcelona hosts Real Madrid at Camp Nou for the first leg of this year’s Spanish Super Cup.

Viewers will be treated to a preseason Clásico as the historical rivals square off. Barcelona will play its first match of the year without Neymar as they compete for the trophy against Madrid, who may finally return Cristiano Ronaldo to their starting lineup.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Aug. 13, 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live stream: Watch the match online here.